ISN'T it wonderful to have our own devolved government?

We're free to run the NHS however we want, no-one tells us how to teach our children, and if we want to let 16 year olds vote we can.

Not that you'd know it from the way Carwyn Jones goes on.

Watch First Minister's Questions for more than a few minutes and you're bound to hear the Bridgend AM blame Westminster for whatever ills are befalling Wales at the moment.

From hospital waiting times to cuts in council funding, from a lack of support for farmers to internet speeds in the countryside, to listen to the first minister you'd think the UK Government is deliberately making things difficult for ministers in Cardiff Bay.

I'm sure there are some conspiracy theorists in the Labour camp who think this is true.

But the reality is the health service, the environment and an increasing number of other areas are devolved, so if something's going wrong, the buck stops in Cardiff Bay. If Carwyn and co are serious about devolution, it's time to start taking responsibility.

Claiming problems with the Welsh NHS are the direct result of a lack of funding from Westminster hardly speaks volumes about Labour's ability to run a country, even one without a full complement of devolved powers.

There may be issues with the way the amount of funding Wales is given is calculated, but it's not like England is having the best time at the moment either.

Unfortunately Theresa May has obviously been taking tips, because she's started doing the same thing.

Avid viewers of Prime Minister's Questions over the past few weeks will have noticed she's taken every possibility she can to lay the boot into the Welsh Government - taking special care to point out it's run by Labour.

She's mostly been deploying this frankly tiresome tactic whenever someone quizzes her on the NHS, claiming that waiting times, cancelled operations and the like are far worse in Wales.

Taking to one side the fact that Carwyn Jones has complained to the UK Statistics Authority, accusing the prime minister of using "misleading" figures, this tactic doesn't exactly instil great confidence in Mrs May.

Deflecting a question to point out problems elsewhere is the most transparent of political tricks, and one anyone with half a mind can see right through.

It's exactly the tactic Donald Trump, who's hardly shown himself to be a great statesman since he moved into the White House, uses whenever anyone asks him about something he doesn't like.

Watch any of his press conferences and it won't be long before he responds to a question about the government shutdown or some lewd comment he made in the back of a limo by reminding us all about that time Hilary deleted some emails. It's like he hasn't realised he won the election.

Heaven forbid any of them actually answer a question, apparently.

While it's far, far beyond my pay grade to start making sweeping statements about what voters want, I think it's fairly safe to say no-one wants to see politicians passing the buck back and forth. We want them to get on with actually running the country.

And, party loyalties aside, no one wants either Wales or the UK to do badly.

No matter how loyal a Conservative voter you are, you'd have to be extremely bitter to want the Welsh NHS to fail just because it would make Labour look bad.

And you might go to sleep every night under a poster of Jeremy Corbyn, but surely that doesn't mean you want Brexit to be an mitigated disaster just because it would reflect badly on Mrs May and friends.

Is this the inevitable result of devolution? Is it unavoidable that the party in opposition in Westminster being in control in Cardiff means the buck keeps getting passed back and forth down the M4?

Maybe it is, and the end result of nearly two decades of devolved power is politicians shouting at each other from either wide of the Severn Estuary.

Is this really how we want history to remember the early days of Welsh devolution?

- In other news, council reorganisation is back on the table.

Long-time readers will remember previous plans to merge Newport, Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly into a single 'Super Gwent' were scrapped after the 2016 Assembly Election.

But now local government secretary Alun Davies has suggested mergers could be back on the table.

The plans he's developing may not be as radical as the proposals put together by ex-minister Leighton Andrews, but given the reception the previous plan received, he's going to have a battle on his hands to get this one through.