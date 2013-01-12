GAMBLING is an emerging public health issue in Wales according to Wales’ chief medical officer.

In his second annual report, to be formally launched in Newport today, Dr Frank Atherton calls for more support for those experiencing gambling-related harm , better research and monitoring of the impact of gambling on health, and greater regulatory control of gambling.

In Wales, 61 per cent of adults have gambled in the last year, and 1.1 per cent of the population - equivalent to 30,000 people - self-reported as having a problem with gambling. A further 3.8 per cent are estimated to be at risk.

Gambling can be a source of enjoyment, but can lead to financial difficulty, anxiety, stress, depression and alcohol and substance misuse. It affects individuals, families, friends and wider society.

Dr Atherton calls on the Welsh Government to agree an action plan to reduce gambling-related harm across Wales, to make effective use of its existing powers to minimise the harm from gambling, and to seek to extend these powers. He also calls for restrictions on advertising of gambling products and the imposition of a levy on the industry to research, prevent and correct the adverse effects of gambling.

“While it may be harmless fun for some, gambling has great potential to cause harm to individuals and can have devastating effects on those closest to them, and communities," said Dr Atherton.

“I hope my annual report will help highlight this issue, to be addressed before it becomes a major public health issue.”