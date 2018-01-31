YOU can make donations to our foodbank appeal today in Newport city centre.

Members of staff will be on Commercial Street from 10.30am, collecting donations from the public in the final week of the appeal.

This month we launched our foodbank appeal which is aimed at supporting Malpas-based foodbank Christchurch Centre.

Members of the foodbank had previously revealed a worrying rise in people using the centre. Statistics showed 472 food parcels had been given out to 1,162 people in September to December 2016 which again rose the following the year to 501 for 1,338 people.

Foodbanks rely on public donations to put together food parcels to feed people.