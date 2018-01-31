A PUBLIC inquiry into the M4 relief road will resume this morning.

The Welsh Government is hoping to build a 14 mile motorway, which is hoped to ease congestion.

The proposed new motorway would be 23km and consist of six lanes, departing from the existing M4 at junction 23A, passing across a new River Usk bridge to connect with the existing junction at Castleton, junction 29.

Under plans set out by the Welsh Government, the six-lane motorway would cut through the wetlands between Magor and Newport.