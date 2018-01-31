EXPLORE career options in physiotherapy, nursing, occupational therapy, medicine and more at a Coleg Gwent event next month.

Coleg Gwent will hold a open day at their Pontypool campus between 10am-3pm on Monday, February 5, in partnership with Aneurin Bevan Health Board (ABHB) and My Care My Home.

More than 20 exhibitors will attend giving information on job opportunities, paid placements and local employers - including ABHB will attend.

For more information, visit: www.coleggwent.ac.uk/carefairs