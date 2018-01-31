THE operators of the Port of Newport have agreed to remove its objection to the proposed ‘black route’ of the M4 Relief Road, pending legal agreements.

An ABP spokesman said: “In light of the revisions to the Welsh Government’s scheme set out in its evidence published on December 20, and following detailed discussions with Welsh Government, ABP has reached the position where it is prepared to withdraw its objections to the proposed ‘Black Route’ for the new M4 relief road, once legal agreements have been signed by the parties in the next few days.

“The agreement between ABP and the Welsh Government will enable the road scheme to go ahead, whilst enabling the Port of Newport to continue to service its customers, without compromising current levels of safety and security.

“Should a decision be made to build the new road, the proposals for re-modelling the port estate will enable ABP to relocate affected tenants, create replacement quayside and berthing, and re-organise key services and facilities which would otherwise be severely impacted.

“As Wales’ leading general cargo port, the Port of Newport already contributes £173 million to the Welsh economy every year and supports 2,500 local jobs.

“The agreement will therefore safeguard jobs and protect an asset of national economic importance.”