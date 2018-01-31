HERMES, Dolce & Gabbana, Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Prada, Gucci, Jimmy Choo, Louis Vuitton.

All of the above will be available at Wilsons Auction House in Newport tonight.

An unreserved government auction will be held at its newly acquired Newport branch this evening, with a range of luxury and high-value items going under the hammer with no reserve.

The first of its kind to be hosted in the South Wales branch, more than 100 lots will be available from 7.30pm tonight.

The auction will give bidders the chance to purchase high quality goods for affordable price. All items will be sold as seen to the highest bidder.

Designer goods will include handbags from Hermes, Dolce & Gabbana, Chanel, Prada and Gucci, men and ladies’ shoes by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Prada, Louis Vuitton and Versace.

Following a successful investigation by the North East Regional Fraud Team, Wilsons Auctions has been instructed to sell the items so that the resulting proceeds can be paid as compensation to the victims of fraud which saw more £250k stolen from innocent victim’s bank accounts.

In addition, there is also a range of designer clothes, children’s designer footwear, a Rolex watch, electrical goods including an Xbox One, PS4 Sony Playstation, Beats by Dr Dre headphones, iPads and a black boxed gold Swarovski iPhone 5.

A framed and signed Liverpool 1977 European Cup Winners shirt will also be going under the hammer.

The auction will be available to a worldwide audience through Wilsons Auctions’ online bidding facility, LiveBid.

Wilsons Auctions’ group asset recovery manager, Aidan Larkin said: “In addition to the current offering of cars and vehicles in Newport, this type of auction is always very exciting and gains a lot of attention from our customers and is a great opportunity for bidders to purchase high-value, quality goods for an affordable price."

