TRIBUTES have been paid to a Caldicot man who is believed to be the first British organ transplant patient to complete the Boston Marathon.

Brian Price died on January 14, aged 77, in the Royal Gwent Hospital. The father-of-two completed the Boston Marathon in 1985, after undergoing a heart transplant a year earlier.

He was described by his widow Nita Price as a well-known man around Caldicot. Mrs Price, 75, said: “He was very much into his sports, before and after his operation. He was 43 when he had the operation.

“He worked at the Llanwern Steelworks. He was there well over 30 years.

“He also coached Underwood Rugby Club for a while and he absolutely loved rugby.

“We got on well together even though I’m not exactly into fitness.

“Brian was a fitness fanatic all his life. We enjoyed our life together with our two children and five grandchildren.”

Mr Price was born in 1940 and grew up in Garndiffaith, Pontypool, where he worked in the mines.

The couple who were married for 57 years married in 1961 in the Varteg Methodist Chapel. They lived in Pontypool after marrying before moving to Caldicot in 1964.

Mr Price worked in Llanwern Steelworks for more than 30 years and became a training officer in his later years.

The family said to their knowledge he was one of the longest surviving British heart transplant patient to date and would have reached the 34th anniversary of the transplant on January 27, 2018.

A family statement read: “A year after his transplant he also became the first organ transplant patient to successfully complete a marathon, the Boston Marathon. He also went on to complete the Cardiff Triathlon in 1986.

“Brian was very close to his family with whom he shared many holidays and happy memories. He has two daughters, Kerry and Jenny and five grandchildren, Casey, Naomi, Hannah, Siobhan and Ceara.”

Mr Price’s funeral will take place on February 6, at 2pm in Caldicot Methodist Church. His family have asked for any donations from those who knew Mr Price to be sent to the British Heart Foundation. These donations can be sent to Philip Blatchly & Son, London House, 14 Chepstow Road, Caldicot, NP26 4HY or by calling 01291 430468.