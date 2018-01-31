THE next mayor of Newport has been announced.

At a full council meeting on Tuesday, Councillor Malcolm Linton was appointed as the next mayor of Newport.

He will take over from David Fouweather at the council's Annual General Meeting in May, when the next deputy mayor will be announced.

Cllr Linton, who represents the Ringland ward, told the meeting: “It will be an honour to serve Newport. Thank you."

Deputy leader of Newport City Council Cllr Mark Whitcutt had requested his term as mayor is deferred until May 2021 due to the ill health of his fiancée. Councillors voted in favour of the proposed deferral at the full council meeting on Tuesday.

Normally the longest-serving member of the council who has not previously served as mayor is automatically nominated for the role.