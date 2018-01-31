A WELL-KNOWN Newport businessman is giving away free tickets to next week’s County vs Spurs match in Wembley.

Iftekhar Harris, known locally as Iffy, is looking at getting 50 tickets when they go on sale to the general public on Sunday.

As well as free tickets, the lucky winners will also get a free trip there as Mr Harris is supplying a coach.

The businessman said he wanted “as many fans as possible” to support county and give an opportunity to those who can’t always afford to visit games or don’t have any means of transport.

Mr Harris said: “We will be travelling as a group on the day and we are also looking at getting another coach if there is enough interest from people.

“This is only open to people who won’t be able to get there or can’t afford tickets.”

Anyone wanting to apply for a ticket has to email info@newportvenues.com with a reason of why they should get a free ticket.

The maximum amount of tickets each person can buy has now gone from two to four.

The Newport County Supporters Club is supplying coaches to the match and tickets are £20 per person.

Tickets are available to buy along with match tickets from the black ticket cabin during the ticket sales period.

The coaches will leave from Newport Stadium at 2pm on the day of the match.