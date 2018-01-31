FOUR candidates will be contesting the Trevethin ward by-election.

Nominees for the vote on Thursday, February 22 include Andrew Rupert Heygate-Browne, of Pontnewynydd area, standing for the Wales Green Party.

There are two Independent candidates also in the running including Brynley Parker, of the Penygarn area and Frederick Wildgust, also of the Penygarn area.

Emma Louise Rapier, of the Trevethin area, is also standing for Welsh Labour in the election.

The council has also released information for polling stations in the area which will be open during the election period between 7am and 10pm.

These include Cold Barn Farm Youth and Activity Centre in Woodside Road, Trevethin and St Cadocs and Penygarn Church Hall in Folly Lane, Trevethin.

For details, visit: torfaen.gov.uk/en/AboutTheCouncil/Elections/Elections-Current-Vacancies/Elections-Current-Vacancies.aspx.