GWENT Police had 42 per cent of their annual funding in reserves last year- the highest percentage of all police forces in the UK.

The Home Office have published figures showing the amount of money police forces in the UK have in reserves.

In March 2017, the police collectively held over £1.6 billion in usable resource reserves, which compares to £1.4 billion in 2011. There are wide variations between areas, from Gwent holding 42 per cent of their annual funding in reserves to Northumbria holding under 7 per cent.

The figures show Gwent Police as of March 2017 had 51.2million in reserves, of which 40.3million is earmarked and 10.9million in general funds.

Reserves strategies should make clear how much of the funding held falls into the following three categories: funding earmarked for planned expenditure during the current medium-term financial plan, funding earmarked for specific projects beyond the current planning period and funding held as a general contingency or resource to meet other expenditure needs (for example, insurance).

Minister for policing and the fire service Nick Hurd said: "Police reserves are an important tool for police leaders to fund projects and manage financial risk, but we also need to ensure there is real transparency about how they, as taxpayers’ money, are being used to improve the service delivered to the public.

"I’ve asked PCCs to set out their reasons for holding funds in reserve, so that the public can have a clearer picture of how their money is being spent on policing."

The publication of reserves comes as the UK government confirms its plans to increase police funding by up to £450 million in 2018/19.

Last week Gwent's PCC Jeff Cuthbert warned that the demand on the police in increasing daily and urged the UK government to provide more funding to the police.

His comments came following the release of figures which showed a 14 per cent increase in recorded crime in Gwent.

He said: “You cannot tackle crime without resources and the current settlement from the UK government is insufficient to respond to current demand, let alone further increases.

“This is why police and crime commissioners are increasingly having to turn to the local population to bridge that funding gap."

He added: “However, the fact is that we have fewer resources than six or seven years ago but the demand on our service is increasing daily. Our officers and staff are being stretched like never before.”