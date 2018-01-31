A NEWPORT-based project which helps people overcome gambling problems, has been praised for its work by a director of the organisation which regulates the industry in Britain.

The gambling support service run by Newport Citizens Advice is doing “fantastic” work to support people seeking to deal with such issues, said Tim Miller, an executive director of the Gambling Commission.

Speaking at the launch of the annual report of Wales’ chief medical officer Dr Frank Atherton - at the city’s Riverfront Theatre - Mr Miller added: “Tribute must be paid to Newport Citizens Advice, in difficult and challenging times for advice services.

“I would like to recognise on behalf of the Gambling Commission the fantastic work Newport Citizens advice is doing on gambling.”

Dr Atherton’s report highlights problem gambling as an emerging public health issue, and Mr Miller said Wales is “leading the way” in recognising the harms that gambling causes and in seeking to do something about them.

“I very much hope the focus (on gambling) spreads to the rest of the UK,” he said.

“The Gambling Commission has felt like a lone voice, and this report is important because it makes our task feel like less of a lonely one.”

Problem gambling is an issue estimated to affect around 1.1 per cent of the population of Wales. Dr Atherton said that while it may seem a small amount, “it is around 30,000 people, and we must also think of the families and communities this impacts on”.

“It is not about being not anti-gambling,” said Dr Atherton.

“We’re not the ‘fun police’ or the nanny state, but we have a duty to protect the interests of people who suffer from harm.

“We are at the time to do some rebalancing of the benefits and fun behind gambling, and to act to protect those suffering harm and those vulnerable to harm.”

He said he is “shocked” by the amount of advertising linked to gambling, and believes claims that advertising is not targeted at children “do not really add up.”

“We need to take those 30,000 lives seriously,” he said.

“It is the poorest communities and individuals that are most affected. It is no coincidence that gambling establishments are closely co-located with pubs and pay day loan facilities in our poorest communities.

“We need to recognise as a society that we have a problem with gambling. I believe the pendulum has swung too far in favour of liberalisation since the 2005 Gambling Act.”

Dr Atherton is urging the Welsh Government to: Develop an ambitious action plan to reduce gambling-related harm across Wales; to make effective use of its existing powers to minimise the harm from gambling; to seek to extend these powers.

He would also like the UK government to take stronger action to restrict advertising of gambling products, to improve player protection, and to impose a levy on the industry to research, prevent and correct the adverse effects of gambling.

Katie Fry, who manages the Newport Citizens Advice gambling support service, said it seeks to reduce the impact of gambling harm with the vulnerable and the young.

The service works out of the city’s Citizens Advice base, and on an outreach basis, and has links to other services to help provide wider packages of support.

“Citizens Advice aims to stop problems escalating, and to help people solve their problems and improve wellbeing,” she said.

She added: “We are very happy the Welsh Government will be talking about this issue.”