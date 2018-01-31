BRON AFON Community Housing is asking for one of its tenants to join its board, working with its 11 existing members.

Made up of 12 people, the board has four tenants, four independent members and four councillors.

They work together to help make big decisions on the way Bron Afon is run and what services it offers.

Open evenings will be taking place at Bron Afon’s offices on Thursday, February 8, and Wednesday, February 14, between 6pm and 7.30pm.

Jill Jones, Bron Afon’s head of corporate services, said: “We welcome interest from tenants who want to really make a difference to people’s lives.

"It’s a very rewarding experience. Our board members help decide the way we work through the decisions they make.”

Members will get free support and training and for details, call Jill Jones on 01633 620 453 or email jill.jones@bronafon.org.uk