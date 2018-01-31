A MILLION pound lottery bid to expand Chepstow’s Drill Hall and improve its facilities is back on track, after councillors voted to agree to a business plan.

The result of the submitted bid is expected within the coming weeks, but at a Chepstow Town Council meeting last week councillors were warned it was at “serious risk of failing” if the business plan was not approved.

Barney Reeves, from the Drill Hall, told councillors: “The Drill Hall application is competing against other applications which have progressed much further with respect to the paperwork required, hence the Big Lottery’s view that the Drill Hall application is at serious risk of failing, with Chepstow missing out on the £1million investment in this community asset.”

At the meeting last Wednesday, Cllr Jez Becker, member for St Marys, urged councillors to agree to the business plan. He warned that putting the decision back again could effectively “kill the lottery bid”.

He added: “If we get the lottery funding now you can buy me a hat and I will eat it.”

Town councillors previously voted to transfer the Drill Hall as an asset from Monmouthshire County Council to Chepstow Town Council, who will then lease the venue to the Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO).

This arrangement will allow for the lottery bid to go ahead if successful.

However, the issue has sparked a fierce debate since the plans were first revealed.

And at the meeting on Wednesday evening, the debate continued.

Cllr Lisset Burrett, member for St Marys, warned there were still issues that the Drill Hall committee needed to address.

She said issues regarding parking at the venue had yet to be clarified, and said she wanted the terms of the lease agreement to be made clearer.

Cllr Burrett warned that there was a danger some people were being “blinded by the prospect of money” and said she wanted to see a change of culture at the venue.

Cllr Hilary Beach, member for St Christophers, also voiced concerns and said the venue needed to cater for the whole of Chepstow.

She said there were young people in her ward who wanted a cinema and who did not want to go to see the opera.

“There is nothing wrong with wanting to watch the opera but if it is the main thing you are excluding a lot of people,” she said.

She added: “I honestly don’t think the CIO have understood the concerns from the community.”

Cllr Yvonne Havard, member for St Christophers, said it was not fair to criticise the town council for not progressing when it did not have the required information.

However, Cllr Jez Becker, member for St Marys, urged councillors to agree to the business plan.

Cllr Leigh Ayland, member for Kingsmark, said there were still issues which needed addressing, but that it was important to try and move the bid forward.

In a similar way, Cllr John Rennie, member for St Christophers, said the proposed business plan was “not perfect”, but that it could be accepted to allow the bid to move forward and then revised.

Cllr Paul Pavia, member for Larkfield, urged councillors to support the business plan and said it could mean there is still a good chance of getting the lottery bid.

Councillors agreed to the business plan, with seven voting in favour, four against and one abstention. Speaking after the meeting, Ned Heywood, chairman of the Drill Hall board of trustees, said the bid has around a 50 per cent chance of success.

As the decision on the bid approaches, Monmouthshire County Council’s planning committee will discuss the plans on Tuesday, February 6.

Planning officers have recommended that the committee approves the plans.