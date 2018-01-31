LUXURY goods seized by police have been auctioned off in Newport to raise money for victims of crime.

Bargain hunters came from across England and Wales as items ranging from a signed Liverpool 1977 European Cup Winners shirt to a Range Rover, all seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act, went under the hammer.

More than 100 items were up for sale at Wilsons Auctions first Unreserved Government Auction at its newly acquired Newport branch in Usk Way on Wednesday evening.

The lavish goods were once the property of criminals, but since seized by law enforcement agencies and auctioned off with the resulting proceeds being paid as compensation to the victims of fraud.

Amongst the items snapped up at the auction was a Jacob and Co watch worth £20,000 new and bought for just £2,750.

A Seat Leon hatchback was sold for £7,500 while a Land Rover with just 27,000 miles on the clock was auctioned off for £16,500.

A diamond set bracelet worth more than £11,000 new was sold for £3,400, while a nine carat gold bracelet valued at £2,475 was snapped up for £875.

Lily Stephens, 47, from Cheltenham, bought a Chanel handbag for £1,400.

She said she came to the event on a "spur of the moment" and said it was an enjoyable evening.

For auction debutant Kelly Jones, 39, from Knighton, Powys, she was keeping a close eye on the bidding on the Range Rover.

She said: "It is really fun because it is interesting to see what people pay for things."

Neil Wheatley, from Worcester, who had never been to an auction before, was taken aback by the fast pace of bidding.

He was eyeing up a leather jacket and keeping an eye on the cars being sold.

Aidan Larkin, Wilsons Auctions’ group asset recovery manager and auctioneer on the night, said the items on offer made for "an Aladdin's cave of expensive and designer items."

Mr Larkin explained that the items were seized by people convicted of crimes from as far as Glasgow.

He said: "The court has decided their profits and ill gotten gains have been used to go an buy all of these lavish assets.

"These assets are then taken off them and put to auction and the money raised goes back to the victims or back into the public purse."