SCHOOLS in Wales have improved their performance compared to last year, new categorisation information published today shows.

Introduced in 2014, the National School Categorisation System places schools into one of four colour-coded support categories to demonstrate the level of support they need - green, yellow, amber and red.

More schools are now in the green and yellow categories compared to last year. Green schools require four days of support and yellow schools receive up to 10 days.

This year, instead of just looking at areas such as performance, a broader assessment was used. The aim of the change was to understand the type of support needed by a school. Out of more than 1,500 schools across Wales, four appealed against their category.

A total of 85.3 per cent of primary schools and 68.3 per cent of secondary schools are now in the green and yellow categories. There has been a small rise in the proportion of red schools – those identified as needing most support – by 0.4 percentage points in the primary sector and 2.9 percentage points in the secondary sector. Forty-five per cent of special schools have been categorised as green, and needing less support, with no schools categorised as red and in need of most support.

Cabinet Secretary for Education Kirsty Williams said: “I’m pleased to see that more schools are now in the green and yellow categories, which continues with the upward trend we have seen over the past few years.

“These schools have a key role to play in supporting other schools to improve by sharing their expertise, skills and good practice.

“Last September, I announced that to further raise schools standards we would make changes to the school categorisation system following advice from the OECD.

“As well as taking into account a much broader range of factors about a school’s ability to improve, categorisation now places more of an emphasis on discussions about how the school could improve – leading to a tailored programme of support, challenge and intervention.

“I’m confident that the changes we have made to the categorisation process are in the best interests of pupils and will help ensure schools are given the right support at the right time.”