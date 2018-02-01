NEWPORT County AFC have sold more than 4,000 tickets for the FA Cup replay against Tottenham Hotspur, after just one day of sales.

A statement on the club's Facebook page said: "We have sold a fantastic 4,350 tickets on our first day of sales for the #EmiratesFACup Fourth Round Replay."

The Exiles have been allocated 7,701 tickets for the fourth round replay which will be played at Wembley on Wednesday, February 7, at 7.45pm.

The match will be shown live on BT Sport.

Tickets will be on sale tomorrow, Friday, from 10am-3pm to season ticket holders (four tickets), trust members (2), shareholders (2), volunteers (2), ex-players (2).

They are due to go on general sale on Sunday, February 4, from 9am to 6pm where fans can buy up to four tickets.

For more information, visit newport-county.co.uk.