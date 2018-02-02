AN INDEPENDENT report has found that the re-opening of the Ebbw Vale railway line has been highly successful in increasing access to the jobs market and cutting greenhouse gases.

Peter Brett Associates, in partnership with Beaufort Research and Loxley Consultancy, has evaluated the European Regional Development Fund-funded Valleys Rail Strengthening (VRS) Project.

The VRS, principally a Welsh Government initiative, intended to support enhanced services on key rail corridors – most notably Ebbw Vale – linking the Valleys with Cardiff.

The total project cost was £22,674,978, including £8,478,945 European Regional Development Fund grant monies and ran from April 1, 2008 to April 30, 2011.

Ken Skates AM, the cabinet secretary for the economy and transport, said: “I was very pleased to note this report found that our funding to re-open the Ebbw Vale line has provided a significant boost to the economy of Ebbw Vale.

“The report justifies the significant investment that has been made by Welsh Government in the area over many years and provides an important example of how devolution has positively shaped the local community and its economy.

“The report concludes that this is exactly the type of project which should be developed under the Metro concept and a best practice example of where targeted government investment n infrastructure can support wider economic development and regeneration.

“No transport project is undertaken for its own sake – it is always a means to enabling and facilitating a wider package of policy initiatives through improving access to markets.

“The strong peak in rail passenger growth across south-east Wales would have been unlikely without the introduction of better service.

“As set out last week, we want a transport network that prioritises people and businesses – a truly resilient and modern system for the benefit of the people of Wales.”

The evaluation considered the new services on the re-opened Ebbw Vale Line in February 2008 between Ebbw Vale Parkway and Cardiff Central.

The review also looked into the provision of additional rolling stock to provide strengthened services at peak times on the Merthyr Tydfil to Aberdare, Bridgend to Barry Island, Treherbert to Cardiff Central and Rhymney to Cardiff Central lines.

The line was re-opened in order to reduce the level of car usage – particularly single occupancy commuting – improve access to employment opportunities and key services and reduce harmful greenhouse gas emission levels on roads by providing enhanced rail services during peak travel times.

The main findings of the report found the VRS delivered a 19 per cent increase in capacity on the network and travel-to-work by rail grew by 300 per cent in the Ebbw Vale – Rogerstone corridor between the 2001 and 2011 census periods.

The project removed around 14 million road kilometres per year, improved air quality while generating around £1million of gross economic benefits per annum.

It also helped to transform access to the job market and allowed for housing developments in the areas of Ebbw Vale and Rogerstone.