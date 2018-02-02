A FEATURE film of the play Journey’s End which was shot at Newport’s Tredegar House will be released in cinemas today.

The film starring Sam Claflin, Paul Bettany, Toby Jones and Asa Butterfield was filmed in the stable block and parkland around Tredegar House in 2016, and also elsewhere in Wales.

Based on the classic play by R. C. Sherriff, the film follows a group of soldiers as they wait for an enemy offensive and anticipate their imminent death.

(A scene being filmed in the grounds of Tredegar House. Picture: National Trust)

It joins a growing list of dramas for TV and cinema which have been filmed in Wales.

The list includes Born to Kill, Channel 4’s intense new psychological thriller.

(A picture of the Journey's End team filming in the parkland of Tredegar House)

Ken Skates, economy secretary, said: “Attracting high end drama production to Wales brings many benefits.

“Not only does it generate direct and indirect economic benefits while filming is ongoing, it also brings interesting and fulfilling job opportunities and promotes Wales on an international stage, highlighting our stunning scenery, picturesque locations and wonderful landscapes in Wales.”

For the review of the film see The Guide