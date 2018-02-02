THE South Wales Argus Camera Club continues to grow, and now has more than 2,000 members.

We are once again featuring pictures shared in the group this week.

A lot of you have shared pictures of the supermoon and used a variety of angles and ways to capture it.

So here's a look at our favourite supermoon pictures as well as some other favourites over the past week.

You can see more pics, or share your own photos, by requesting to join our Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup or search South Wales Argus Camera Club.