THE A465 Heads of the Valleys Road between Brynmawr and Gilwern will close this weekend.

Closures will start from 8.30pm on Friday and will remain in place until 6am on Monday, February 5.

Diversions will be in place on either end of the closure, with the road only remaining open for emergency services vehicles.

Crossover points will remain available at Clydach North and South and at Station Road in Gilwern.

A minibus service to replace the Stagecoach Service 3 bus on Saturday will be provided by Costain. The bus timetable can be found here.

For more information, call the South Wales Trunk Road Agent (SWTRA) on 0300 123 1213. Select 1 for English, then select 2 for road maintenance issues.

Alternatively queries queries can be directed to Costain via public liaison officer Jeff Mapps at jeff.mapps@costain.com or by calling 01873 833 100 or 0845 600 2664.