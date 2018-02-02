By Gerald Davies, chairman, Kymin Financial Services

Kymin’s history is tied up with that of Newport.

Although founded 25 years ago, in Monmouth in 1993, we opened our Newport office in 2002.

We actually exchanged contracts for the building in March of that year, coincidentally on the very day that Her Majesty the Queen conferred city status on Newport. Though we don’t claim all the credit for that!

Since then, Kymin has grown as has the City of Newport.

My co-director, Robin Hall, is a director of The Newport NOW Business Improvement District (BID), which seeks to advance the business life of the city.

Among the initiatives over the past year have been sponsorship of the Tiny Rebel Newport Food and Drink Festival as well as organising the Christmas lights switch-on in November. Just before Christmas the Newport Now Gift Card was launched and now more than 70 businesses have signed up to this scheme. It is redeemable in many Newport city centre shops, restaurants and bars. Just after the launch a number of key employers including Harding Evans, Newsquest Wales, Newport City Council and Kymin, bought gift cards to use as staff rewards.

We have also involved ourselves in various initiatives including a recent rubbish clearing exercise, when everyone in our firm cleared the area around our Bridge Street offices. You may have seen the photograph in last month’s magazine?

We have also supported Newport-based St David’s Hospice Care, our nominated charity, for the last 12 years in various activities, from cycle races to mountain climbing to raft races and the Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon.

One of the great pleasures of the last 16 years has been to witness Newport’s development, from the Admiral building, which I can see from my office to the vitally-important Friars Walk development, incorporating Debenhams, as well as the University of South Wales’ City Campus building.

As a Newportonian myself, I take pride in Newport taking its rightful place among the cities of Wales.

When we opened our office, little did we think that Newport would one day host The Ryder Cup, much less the Nato summit.

The attendance of 28 heads of government and 40 senior representatives of other nations was an amazing coup for the city. How proud we felt to see Newport’s Mayor, Cllr Matthew Evans pictured welcoming the President of the USA Barack Obama to the city.

Newport’s annual City Summit has just been held, for the fifth time.

Representatives of the council, the business community and other interested parties got together at the Celtic Manor to further promote the progress of the city.

Kymin is very happy to have its headquarters in Newport and we look forward to the next 25 years serving the area. We approach the future with confidence, both for Newport and Kymin!