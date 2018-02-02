GWENT Police are appealing for information following the theft of a trailer used to transport a piano from outside a property on William Street near Cwm.

The theft took place between 10pm on Monday, January 29 and 10am on Tuesday, January 30.

The stolen trailer is white and has a distinctive sign on the side which reads “Cwm Male Choir - Cor Meibion Cwm" - and "he coalfields regeneration trust".

The trailer also contained a piano case, piano stool and music stand.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call 101 quoting log 123 30/01/18, or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website Crimestoppers-uk.org.