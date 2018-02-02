RAIL passengers are being urged to check before they travel ahead of modernisation work between Newport and Cardiff this month.

The work forms part of Network Rail’s Railway Upgrade Plan for Wales, to enable Great Western Railway’s new fleet of Intercity Express Trains to run between London and Cardiff on electricity, improving journeys for passengers.

Services between Cardiff and Newport will be reduced by an average of two trains an hour from February 12 to 25, with rail replacement buses operating for all services between Cardiff Central and Newport stations on February 17, 18 and 25.

Steve Keighley, programme manager for Network Rail in Wales and Borders, said: “The new Intercity Express Trains, which run on both electric and diesel, will provide extra seats and better on-board facilities for thousands of passengers.

"We are working closely with our partners at Arriva Trains Wales and Great Western Railway to make sure people can still get where they need to be with a bus replacement service in operation during this essential upgrade work."

More information can be found at nationalrail.co.uk or by calling Travel Line Cymru on 0800 464 0000.