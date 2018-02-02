TWO people were taken to hospital after a crash on Caerleon Road in Newport this evening.

Welsh Ambulance were called at 5.10pm to the crash outside the One Stop shop.

Two people have been taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital.

The extent of their injuries is not known.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Gwent Police were called at approximately 5.15pm hours on Friday, February 2 to reports of an RTC on Caerleon Road, Newport outside the One Stop Shop.

"Officers attended the scene and are currently dealing with a two vehicle collision.

"Caerleon Road remains closed to vehicles and pedestrians southbound at the junction of Beaufort Road and Caerleon Road and northbound from the Old Barn junction.

"Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting incident number 328."