TODAY marks the 15th anniversary since Gwent Police’s first Community Support Officers started their new role.

Introduced as a way of bringing back the old “bobby on the beat”, 15 officers took up the new position on Monday, February 3 in 2003.

Now, 15 years later, there are some 151 Community Support Officers (CSOs) in Gwent, and their role has changed significantly.

One of the CSOs who started on that intake 15 years ago was Lisa Gibbs, 36, who was stationed in Tredegar and Bargoed before moving to Bedwas where she has worked ever since.

CSO Gibbs, who applied for the position by chance, said: “When we first started 15 years ago we had four weeks of training.

“Our main role then was to be the eyes and ears of Gwent Police.

“Our role is to support the community so when we started we went on patrol and spoke to every person we came across."

But now CSO's receive eight weeks training and have to pass numerous tests as well as an interview. CSO Gibbs said the role comes with more responsibility now.

"We could be closing a road one minute and directing traffic and then a couple of hours later we could be helping an elderly person who needs our help," said CSO Gibbs.

CSOs cannot make arrests but they do not carry handcuffs or other items carried by police officers.

They rely on their ability to understand and communicate with some of the most challenging people in often difficult situations.

CSO Gibbs said: "A few years ago in Tredegar there was a competition on for youths and then not long after (attending) I was one of the first on scene for a lady who collapsed and later passed away."

Due to her experience, CSO Gibbs is now working with new CSO Becky Llewellyn Ennis who started her training as a CSO in October and started work in Bedwas in December, 2017.

CSO Llewellyn Ennis, previously worked for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, but has always wanted to be a police officer.

She applied for the position to gain experience in the role, before hoping to later become a police officer.

"So far no two days have been the same – I really like that about the role," she said.

"We could be collecting CCTV or helping somebody who needs a chat and a cup of tea."

Policing lead for Community Support Officers across Wales, Deputy Chief Constable Pam Kelly, thanked those who have been CSOs over the last 15 years.

She said: "Community Support Officers have made a huge difference to communities across Wales.

"Every day they provide a visible presence in our communities, they gather information that helps us deal with local and serious organised crime matters."

Cabinet Secretary for Local Government and Public Services, Alun Davies, thanked CSOs for their work.

He said: “Since their arrival in Wales 15 years ago, Community Support Officers have made a really important contribution to society by keeping the communities they serve safe.

"CSOs have become well known to their communities, by engaging with people, providing reassurance and tackling low-level anti-social behaviour."