A NEWPORT born drama teacher's play will be performed in the House of Commons next week.

Katy Arnell, of Newport, currently lives in London and teaches students at Leyton Sixth Form College.

The 35-year-old - who is the daughter of St Barnabas Arts House owner Janet Martin - wrote the play No Human Is Illegal, which speaks and shows the public response to the refugee crisis in the UK using physical theatre, improvisation, multimedia and interviews from members of the public.

The play was performed in London and brought to the Arts House. It will now be performed to an invited audience of Parliamentarians in Mr Speaker’s Chambers on next Tuesday (February 6).

Janet Martin, Mrs Arnell’s mum, said: “Katy has always been into drama and this play has helped her students learn now about the refugee crisis. Some of her students did not know what refugees were.

“It has received critical acclaim and has been very well received.”