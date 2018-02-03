A HOMELESS woman, who tried to flog a solid silver flute to a Blackwood pawnbroker belonging to a teacher and concert player, has been jailed.

Theresa Barry, 44, of no fixed abode, appeared at Newport Crown Court, via video link, on Friday, February 2 after pleading guilty to theft.

She was also charged with an additional matter of failure to surrender in relation to an earlier magistrates court appearance.

The court heard that Barry took a flute and piccolo, belonging to Claire Francis, after the Nelson-based family agreed to allow the defendant to live with them to get her off the streets.

Prosecuting, Jeff Jones said: “In mid-December 2016, when this offence happened, she lived with them for a few weeks.

“She had free access to the rooms of the house.”

Mr Jones added that the value of the flute was £7,000 and the piccolo was £1,500, and the family conducted a “frantic search” of the house after the instruments went missing.

“All were asked where it had gone, “said Mr Jones, “She denied all knowledge,” adding that the police were also contacted.

The court heard that the victim’s husband called a number of pawnbrokers in the Caerphilly area, eventually calling the Cash Generator store in Blackwood.

“On December 15, this defendant and a male were trying to get a good price for the flute,” said Mr Jones, referring to CCTV footage from the store.

“She never pawned it at that place in any event.”

The officer who attend the family’s home recognised her from the CCTV footage and she was arrested, the court heard.

Mr Jones added that Barry created a story where she was told to take the instruments to the pawnbrokers in order for the victim’s husband to claim it on the insurance.

“There was a plan by Mr Francis to offer some sort of fraud,” he said.

“It was all false but caused upset to both Mr and Mrs Francis to know that was being said, about Mr Francis and the defendant.

“The items have never been recovered.”

In a victim impact statement, Mrs Francis likened the loss of the instrument to a “form of bereavement” having owned it for 20 years.

Mr Jones added that Barry has a previous conviction for shoplifting from 2007 and had been at large since August 30 following her failure to appear at magistrates court.

Defending, Stephen Thomas described the theft as an “unkind offence”, but there was “no real degree of planning” involved.

“She was homeless and they allowed her to live in their house,” said Mr Thomas,” but there was no real degree of planning.”

“She didn’t search the house looking for valuables as the flutes were in the hallway.

“She does understand the upset she had caused. She is very sorry for what she did.”

Mr Thomas added that Barry accepts her responsibility for stealing the musical instruments.

“The flutes were not sold and she did not have them in the end,” he said.

“She was responsible for stealing them.”

Concluding, judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke said the theft was a “high breach of trust” and that Barry lied throughout the investigation.

“You were homeless at that time of the incident and they gave you a place to live,” she said.

“You were treated at a guest.”

The judge added that Barry told a “wicked lie” regarding the fraud conspiracy with the victim’s husband, and the sentimental value could not be restored with an insurance payout, which was lower than the instruments’ values.

“To a musician, the value is not just in the monetary cost of such instrument but the connection they make to it,” said Ms Lloyd-Clarke.

“She can’t describe the pain and upset it her caused her and her husband

“They have lost money. She did not want the money; she wants the items back.”

Barry was sentenced to 12 months in prison for the count of theft and a consecutive two-week term for the failing to surrender.

She will be released midway through her term on licence and will be supervised for a period of 12 months.