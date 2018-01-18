GWENT Police are continuing to appeal for information to help officers find 14-year-old Khanh Van Pham.

Khanh Van Pham is described as Vietnamese, 5’3” and of slight build. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Khanh Van Pham was last seen in Rogerstone, Newport at 7.30pm on Tuesday, January 16, 2018.

If anyone has any information please call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log number 476 of 18/01/2018 or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.