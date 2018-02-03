A DRAWING of actor Michael Sheen on a supermarket Bag for Life by a Welsh graffiti artist has become an internet hit.

The image by anonymous artist Bagsy earned the praise of the Newport born actor who tweeted that he was "honoured" to be featured.

Bagsy tweeted a photo of the drawing which was then shared by the Hollywood star on his Twitter account.

The tweet was shared 45 times and received some 644 "likes" as well as many comments praising the work.

Bagsy has also recently shared images of Wales rugby players drawn on Bags for Life to mark the start of the Six Nations.