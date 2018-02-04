AN APPLICATION to allow more time for the development of plans for 92 new homes near to a Newport primary school has been met with opposition.

Although outline planning permission for the development in Queens Hill, next to St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School, was granted in 2014, a full apllication has not yet been submitted.

A condition of the planning permission was for the reserved matters portion of the application, comprising the design of the buildings, the layout of the site and other elements, was finalised within three years.

Now Newport City Council and developer Residual Lands, which are developing the application jointly, have applied to extend this limit.

But people in the area have objected to the plans, with the proposed entrance to the site of Queens Hill a particular concern for many.

Parts of the site are currently used by the school as parking and for other uses.

In a representation to the council Allt-yr-yn ward member Cllr David Fouweather said: "Many residents have contacted me to express their anger that this application is still ongoing even though it was given permission in 2014.

"They do not believe that it is right that the time limit should be extended and want the application totally withdrawn.

"As I have said in the past this site is not suitable for development and therefore I will be supporting residents in their views and would like the time limit not to be extended."

He added: "This request for a time extension proves that the site is difficult to develop and unsuitable for residential development."

The application will be discussed at a meeting of the council's Planning Committee on Wednesday, February 7.