A PLANNED flood defence wall stretching along the River Usk from Newport Castle to Brynglas has had to be redesigned after a landowner refused to allow part of it to be built on their land.

The planning application for the wall was approved in 2015. But developer JBA Consulting has had to revise the scheme after it was unable to come to an agreement with a landowner about building a section of the wall along the northern bank of Crindau Pill.

The revised scheme, which is the same as the previously-approved plan but avoids the privately-owned section of land and includes some new engineering work on the river bank to allow the wall to be built in the area, will be decided by Newport City Council's planning committee on Wednesday.

To view the application visit newport.gov.uk/planning and search for 17/0953.