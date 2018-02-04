DEDICATED Newport County fans waited in line through the night to pick up tickets to Wednesday’s FA Cup replay against Spurs.

Tickets for the Exiles’ fourth round clash at Wembley went on general sale at 9am on Sunday, and fans were ready - with some standing in line at Rodney Parade for hours.

Second in line was chef Nathan Fletcher, who went straight to Rodney Parade from work at the Llanwern Bull pub on Saturday evening, arriving at about midnight.

The 23-year-old said the only other person waiting in the queue when he arrived was fellow fan Janine Tutton, who said she had been there since about 8.45pm, and a small number of others turned up later, but the queue didn’t start forming until about 4.30am.

Speaking on Sunday afternoon he said: “The gate opened at 5.30am and then they just flooded in.

“I’ve literally just had half an hour sleep and now I’ve got to go back to work.”

Mr Fletcher, who is also a steward at Rodney Parade and has followed the Exiles since he was 17, said this would be his first trip to Wembley.

Dave Herbert of Ynysddu, who describes himself as “a County and Tottenham fan”, turned up at Rodney Parade just after 4am.

“It was a good atmosphere in the queue, very cold but at least dry,” he said.

“I didn’t take a drink in case I needed the loo and was queueing by myself so couldn’t risk it.”

Matthew Griffiths, 23, arrived at Rodney Parade at 6.20am to make sure he got a ticket.

The lifeguard from Aberdare said the atmosphere in the line was upbeat.

“Apart from being a bit tired, everyone was excited to get their hands on Wembley tickets,” he said.

“I was talking to other fans in the queue and everyone was in very high spirits.”

But while some faced hours of waiting in the cold, others travelled thousands of miles to make sure they secured seats at Wembley.

Ashley Healey, who grew up in Newport, travelled for around 20 hours and more than 4,000 miles from China to secure his ticket for Wednesday’s clash. The 23-year-old works as a coach for Merseyside-based Tranmere Rovers and is currently working in the Inner Mongolia area of China as part of a project developing football in the country. A trust member, he was entitled to buy his tickets last Thursday, and went straight from Heathrow Airport to Rodney Parade to secure his seats.

“I was thinking about coming back for a bit because we’ve been given a few weeks off,” he said.

“There’s not much going on and when the draw came out I thought - ‘my mind is made up, I’m going’.”

Mr Healey, who said he has been a fan of the Exiles since his uncle first started taking him to games when he was nine years old, said this will be the third time he has travelled to Wembley to see County play.

“I’ll be here for two weeks, so if we do beat them I won’t be around for the next round, but I’m making the most of it while I’m here,” he said.