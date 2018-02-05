THE potential impact on Wales of the Brexit negotiations collapsing and the UK walking away from Europe without a deal must be planned for, an Assembly committee has said.

The External Affairs Committee has called on the Welsh Government to put together a plan for a 'no deal Brexit'.

Committee chairman David Rees said: "We accept the Welsh Government is working to influence its counterparts in the UK Government to strike a deal with the European Union, but do not accept there is no planning that can be done if we were to leave without one.”

He AM added: “Sectors and organisations are looking to the Welsh Government for leadership and it is imperative that they are able to start making their own plans for life outside the EU. We are calling on the Welsh Government to give a stronger steer to these sectors to ensure we are all set on the same path when we leave.”