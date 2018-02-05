A CAMPAIGN to raise awareness of the symptoms of Type 1 diabetes alerted Clare Adams to the possibility that husband David might have the condition.

Her hunch six years ago led him to his GP, then to A&E - and the couple have since had to get used to a life punctuated by finger prick tests, insulin injections and counting carbohydrate levels in food.

A blood sugar monitoring device developed through research funded by the Type 1 diabetes charity JDRF has made the management of Mr Adams' condition easier.

And Mrs Adams has been inspired to raise money for the charity by running the London Marathon.

"Whilst life managing Type 1 Diabetes is tough, it has been made easier by David being fitted with a continuous glucose monitor," said Mrs Adams, 33, who lives with her husband and children - Cadence, eight, and three-year-old Solomon - in Chepstow.

"This is a filament that sits in the skin and sends a blood sugar reading via bluetooth to our mobile phones. This means I can monitor him and an alarm sounds if he goes dangerously low.

"This amazing product would not be around if it wasn’t for research funded by the charity JDRF.

"JDRF are at the pinnacle of cutting-edge research to prevent, manage, treat and find a cure.

"Just before David's diagnosis I recognised the signs from a campaign I saw based around the four T's - Tiredness, Thin, Thirst, Toilet.

"When he went to the doctors he was sent straight to A&E, and the rest is history."

Mrs Adams said her husband's condition is managed well, but on occasions warning signs have been missed, including one three years ago when he collapsed and began having a seizure.

"I called an ambulance and the first response paramedic gave him an injection of glucose. We very nearly lost him that night," she said.

"Our children are taught to watch for signs of both hyper- and hypoglycaemia in their dad. Our daughter knows where the emergency glucose gel is kept, and how to call for an ambulance and give our address."

Mrs Adams hopes to raise £2,000 for JDRF by running the London Marathon on Sunday April 22. Before that however, is another fundraiser - the Great Gatsby Ball, at St Pierre Hotel and Country Club, Chepstow, on Friday March 23.

Profits from ticket sales and an auction will go directly to JDRF. Tickets can be bought from here or by e-mailing clare@loveseen.co.uk

To support Mrs Adam's marathon run, visit the fundraising page.

Donations of up to £10 may also be made by texting SEEN95 with the amount to 70070.