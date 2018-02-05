UPDATE: 8am

All lanes have now reopened but there are about 13 miles of tail backs as traffic clears.

Gwent Police previously confirmed that they were working to clear the scene.

---

MOTORISTS are facing delays on the M4 outside Newport this morning following reports of a four-vehicle crash.

Lane four of four is closed on the M4 Eastbound following the crash at J24 A48/ A449 (Coldra).

As a result, there is congestion on the M4 stretching to J28 A48 / A467 Forge Road (Tredegar Park) with delays of more than 20 minutes.

M4 Eastbound between J26 and 25A (Malpas and Usk Bridge) Picture: Traffic Cymru

---

Picture: AA Traffic