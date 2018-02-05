UPDATE: 2.10pm

A PENSIONER, who died following a single vehicle car crash on the A4042 on Friday, has been named.

Eric Kendall, 72, later died at the Royal Gwent Hospital, following the incident at the Crown roundabout on February 2 at around 12.30pm.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "At approximately 12.30pm on Friday, February 2, we received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Crown roundabout on the A4042.

"The driver, a 72-year-old man, was taken to hospital where sadly he was later pronounced deceased.

"He can now be named as Eric Kendall.

"His family are being supported by specialist officers and request that they are left alone to grieve at this difficult time."

Three other passengers were also taken to hospital with injuries “not thought to be life-threatening or changing”.

The spokeswoman added that the three passengers have been discharged from hospital.

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called at approximately 12.30pm on Friday afternoon to reports of a road traffic collision on the A4042 near the Crown roundabout in Cwmbran.

“We sent three crews in emergency ambulances, a paramedic in a rapid response vehicles and members of the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service in Wales.

“Four patients were taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital.”