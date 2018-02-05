FAMILY have paid tribute to a "beloved" grandfather and dad following his death in a Newport crash.

As previously reported, Gwent Police attended a crash in Caerleon Road on Friday, February 2 outside the One Stop Shop.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash at 5.15pm and two patients were taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital.

A police spokeswoman has confirmed that one of the patients, Malcolm Churcher, aged 69, "was later pronounced deceased."

"His family are being supported by specialist officers and wish to be left alone to grieve at this difficult time," she added.

Mr Churcher's family have also released a statement paying tribute to his character.

"Malcolm was a beloved granddad and dad and will be dearly missed by family and friends," they said.

If you witnessed anything on February 2, call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log number 328 2/2/18.