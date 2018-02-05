A PAINTING by Welsh artist Chris Langley is being auctioned to raise money for a a fund set up by an Abergavenny journalist who is taking part in a trek of the Inca Trail of Machu Picchu.

Journalist and copywriter Maria Williams, of Victoria Street, Abergavenny, will be among dozens of Welsh trekkers who will brave the Inca Trail to raise funds for Cancer Research Wales this September.

The painting of a scene from Roath Park lake was created during a two-hour demonstration at Caerphilly Art Society at The Twyn community centre on January 23.

The work is being auctioned on the society’s Facebook page. Bids can be placed by visiting facebook.com/caerphillyartsociety/.

To donate to the fund, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/maria-williams17.