THE Blaenavon Male Voice Choir helped to inspire Wales to victory in their opening NatWest Six Nations match against Scotland as part of the musical entertainment.

Singing Scotland’s ‘Flower of Scotland’ first before the Welsh anthem ‘Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau/Land of my Fathers’, the choir also provided a pre-match performance at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday, February 3.

Fifty-two choristers from the Blaenavon choir performed on the pitch, with three generations of the same family singing together in the group.