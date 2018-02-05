CHILDREN across Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools enjoyed a range of activities to raise money for cancer charity Velindre.

Pupils and staff made donations to wear red to school on Friday, February 2, while some sold home-baked cakes and others bought promotional mugs and wristbands to raise cash.

Former Head Boy at Monmouth School for Boys, Hallam Amos, the Wales rugby international, backed the Wear Red for Velindre and Wales campaign held across the country.

Monmouth School Girls’ Prep hosted a Victorian Fair for pupils, which included ice-skating, a snow machine, a candy floss stall, face painting and traditional games in the playground.

Seven-year-old Matilda Snell told the fortunes of her friends for 50p, while students made a donation to throw wet sponges at good-natured teachers at Monmouth School for Boys.

Sporty pupils from Monmouth Schools for Boys also took part in a 30-second challenge to pass a rugby ball through a hole in a board resembling the mouth of ex-England hooker Brian Moore.

Monmouth Schools Pre-Prep and Nursery have organised a photography competition which runs until Thursday, February 8.

Last Friday was a memorable day for 13-year-old Darcey Roberts-Waite, a pupil at Monmouth School for Girls, who had seen at first hand the valuable work carried out by staff at Velindre.

Darcey was just six-years-old when her dad, Mark, was diagnosed with bowel cancer and needed specialist treatment and care from Velindre.

Thankfully, he has received the five-year all-clear from the disease.

Teenager Darcey was the schools’ Velindre Young Ambassador and she was delighted to see pupils and staff throw their support behind the campaign.

She said: “Cancer is a dreadful disease but having seen the remarkable work by staff at Velindre, I wanted to get involved to help to promote the campaign.

“Supporting the work of Velindre is not only something close to my own heart, but for generations of other families across Wales who have been touched by cancer.

“It was lovely to see everybody wearing red and getting involved across Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools. It was a fun event for a fantastic cause.”

Andrew Morris, head of fundraising for Velindre, added: "We were absolutely delighted with the amazing response to Wear Red for Wales and Velindre.

"We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part."