THE latest application to bring a boutique hotel to Newport has been recommended for approval by officers.

Gemelli restaurant owners Pasquale and Sergio Cinotti bought the Jacobean-style Rothbury House in Stow Park Circle in 2015, with an aim of converting it into a boutique hotel.

But in September 2015 the proposed hotel was refused by a Newport City Council planning committee on the grounds that the applicant had “failed to demonstrate that adequate parking provision and access can be provided to serve the development in a manner that does not have a detrimental impact upon the character and appearance of the Stow Park Conservation Area.”

And now the brothers have revealed they have re-submitted a second application which will be discussed this week.

"We have listened to the concerns which were previously raised," said Pasquale Cinotti.

"I believe we have now met all concerns with this new application.

"I hope it is accepted."

Mr Cinotti said there had been some changes made to the amended application.

"We plan to increase the car spaces from 16 to 24," he said. "That was one of the reasons why our original application was turned down.

"The number of bedrooms will go down from 10 to seven.

"We have also made changes to the highway visibility."

He added: "We have had Rothbury House for three years and now the time is here for our plans to materialise.

"If this is voted down again then we will appeal it."

Officers have recommended that the amended plans be accepted with conditions.

In a planning document, the head of Streetscene and city services (highways) said: "I'm satisfied that a delivery vehicle can access and turn within the site.

"I'm satisfied that the proposed level of parking meets the requirements of the Newport City Council parking standards however the floor plan layouts should be conditioned including limiting the dining area associated with the restaurant to the orangery.

"The applicant has demonstrated that the access will be improved including a significant improvement in visibility and widening of the access."

The head of law and regulation (environment health) added: "No objection subject to conditions controlling plant and equipment noise, requiring details of sound insulation measures to the floor/ceiling between the ground floor restaurant and first floor guesthouse."

The application will be discussed at a planning meeting on Wednesday.