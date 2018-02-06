"I WAS told I was two days away from starting to die of septicaemia."

Those are the words of Argus deputy editor Carl Difford as he joined campaigners in calling for improvements to diagnostic services and survival rates for bowel cancer.

The disease is Wales' fourth most common cancer, with 2,200 diagnoses a year, and the second biggest cancer killer, at more than 900 deaths annually.

But a Bowel Cancer UK and Beating Bowel Cancer report reveals that:

- Wales ranks 25th of 29 European countries in five-year survival (58 per cent);

- Five out of seven health boards breach eight-week waiting times for tests that can diagnose the disease;

- An 'alarmingly low' number of eligible people complete bowel screening, just 53.4 per cent in 2016/17.

Campaigners want the Welsh Government and NHS Wales to set timescales and improvement targets.

Early diagnosis is crucial as survival chances link closely to cancer stages. Almost everyone diagnosed at stage one will survive. But the rate drops significantly for stage three and four diagnoses.

Many people wait much longer than eight weeks for tests. At November 30 2017, more than 1,850 people in Wales had waited longer for colonoscopy or flexi-sigmoidoscopy, which can detect bowel cancer, including more than 600 in Gwent.

Almost 1,000 had been waiting more than 14 weeks.

Argus deputy editor Mr Difford had waited seven months for a colonoscopy, when in autumn 2015 he required emergency surgery to remove a tumour that was causing a blockage.

He said: "If my cancer had been caught at stage one, it would probably have been a relatively minor operation and minimal aftercare.

"Anecdotally, I understand the diagnostic service in Wales is worse than in England, but the aftercare is better. But it is the diagnostic side that saves lives.

"It would be cost effective to invest in endoscopy, because my ongoing treatment has cost the NHS tens of thousands of pounds."

In 2019 Wales will replace the current screening test with a simpler, more accurate faecal immuno-chemical test (FIT), proven to increase screening uptake, but in turn likely to put more pressure on services.

Lowri Griffiths, head of Bowel Cancer UK and Beating Bowel Cancer in Wales hears "every day" from patients with symptoms who struggle to get referrals or quick access to tests.

"I also hear from clinicians who have difficulty coping with increasing demand.

"It is unacceptable that Wales has one of the worst five-year survival rates in Europe, it must change."