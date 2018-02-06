THE Blaenavon Male Voice Choir helped to inspire Wales to victory in their opening NatWest Six Nations match against Scotland as part of the musical entertainment.

Singing the adopted Scottish anthem of ‘Flower of Scotland’ first, before the Welsh anthem ‘Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau/Land of my Fathers’, the choir also provided a pre-match performance at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday, February 3.

The Blaenavon choir were also joined by another 50 choristers from north Wales, which added to the atmosphere ahead of Wales’ 34-7 win.

“It was an excellent and amazing day,” said Wayne Rowles, a member of the choir’s general committee.

“It was not the first time that the choir has performed at the stadium, as we sang there during the 1999 Rugby World Cup.

“As well as the Welsh national anthem, we sang Delilah, Loch Lomond for the Scottish fans and a few hymns and arias.

“We were part of the pre-match build-up to the game. We sang between five and six songs in English and Welsh, and Cor y Penrhyn from Bethesda in north Wales were also performing with us.”

It was a return to the small screen for the choir, who appeared in the 2015 documentary film “Save Our Male Voice Choirs”, created by Focus Shift Films, on the subject of preserving one of Wales’ most famous musical traditions.

Mr Rowles added that in terms of male voice choirs, the future longevity of the Blaenavon choir was promising with a number of younger members in the group.

“We are quite fortunate that at the moment, we have a number of younger men in the choir, so I guess we are a ‘young’ choir,” said Mr Rowles.

“Of the 52 choristers who performed on Saturday, I’d say at least 10 to 12 were younger than 30 or 40.

“It is a change from the idea that it is just old blokes in male voice choirs.

Many of our younger choristers were saying to me “why didn’t we get involved in this before?” It is great to see and hear that, but we are always on the lookout for new members.”

He added that family ties in the choir were a key part of its recent success, and three generations of the same family performed together in Cardiff ahead of the rugby.

“Our youngest chorister on the day was 10 years of age,” he said.

“We had two sets of singers where three generations of the same family – so grandfather, father and son – were all singing together.”