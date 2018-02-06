OFFICERS have recommended for the opening of a new primary school in the city to be deferred by one year.

The Argus reported in September 2017 that work had started on a primary school in Glan Llyn - on the site of the former Llanwern steelworks in Newport.

It was scheduled to open in September, where the school would accommodate 420 pupils from the Glan Llyn catchment area, as well as providing nursery facilities for younger children.

But following a review, officers have suggested that the school's opening be deferred to 2019.

A spokeswoman from Newport City Council said: "A formal consultation on a proposal to establish a new primary school on the Glan Llyn development was recently concluded.

"Following the review of all consultation responses and taking into consideration the latest projections for pupil numbers, officers have recommended that the opening of the school be deferred for one year.

"The latest projections for pupil numbers in the coming year indicate a surplus of approximately 105 spaces across schools in the Lliswerry and Llanwern clusters, after taking account of the predicted demand from the new housing development. Therefore all pupils can currently be accommodated within existing schools.

"Parents and guardians making applications for nursery and reception places in September 2018 were advised that the new school may not open by that date and that a second preference should be indicated. The council’s schools admission team has worked closely with applicants to ensure this has been the case."

The spokeswoman added if the opening date is deferred it would provide time to ensure an "effective establishment" at the school.

She said: "The council will continue to work closely with the developers to ensure the facility is of the highest standard and will provide future pupils with the best possible learning environment.

"Deferring the opening until September 2019 will also allow a longer timeframe for the effective establishment of the new school in terms of the appointment of staff and the procurement of resources.

"A decision on whether or not to accept this recommendation is currently in progress."