A BOY was approached by a stranger wearing a mask on his walk home from school.

Gwent Police have confirmed the incident happened on Friday, February 2.

A spokeswoman said: "We received a report that a 10-year-old boy had been approached by a man in a red Mini Cooper.

"The boy was walking on Sterndale Bennett Road on his way home from school between 3.30pm and 3.40pm when he was approached.

"The man is described as being white, of large build and was wearing a white t-shirt with buttons down the front.

"He was also said to be wearing some sort of fabric mask that concealed his face apart from his eyes and nose, which was possibly a balaclava.

"This is an isolated incident and whilst this was distressing for the boy, we would like to stress he was not harmed."

The spokeswoman confirmed that officers are investigating the matter and have increased patrols in the local area.

Executive head teacher of St Gabriel’s Heather Vaughan in a letter to parents, said: "The school was contacted late on Friday afternoon, after school, by a family member, informing us that a pupil had been beckoned from a car whilst making their way home from school. The pupil ran away and is unharmed.

“The police were notified by the family when this happened and on the following Monday the school followed procedures and informed Newport City Council who relayed the information to all schools.

“As an additional precaution, we gave a stranger danger talks to pupils in all classes on the same day and our caretaker has been especially visible near the entrance at the beginning and end of the day since then.”

If you were in the area and saw this vehicle, or if you have any information that could help with police enquiries, call 101 quoting log 282 2/2/18.



Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.