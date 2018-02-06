FOOTBALL fans are counting down the hours to one of their club’s biggest games.

Newport County AFC will face Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fourth round replay at Wembley tomorrow evening, with fans across the city getting ready to cheer on the Exiles.

Jim Harty from Jamaire Gifts in Newport Market has been a Newport County AFC fan for 40 years.

He said: “I’ll be travelling on the bus with the Cross Keys fans.

“I was at the last game and it was brilliant. Hopefully from that there will be a whole new generation of County fans.

“They need to just keep playing the same way they did in the first leg. I think they can definitely win, I never go to a game thinking they will lose.

“The atmosphere will be amazing. 7,000 County fans - we will raise the roof.”

While some people have taken the day off others will be busy working.

Chaudhry Ashraf from the Square Pizza Company said he will be preparing food but will keep track of the score. He said: “We hope Newport will win. I will be working and preparing food for people to eat after the match.”

Rose Waldren from the Maesglas Fish Bar said: “I want county to win. Lots of the girls from here are going to the match. I’ll be here watching it.”

Butcher Gavin Edwards from Newport will be leaving work early to make the journey to London.

He said: “I wish every person who has got behind the team would come and watch them, doesn’t matter if we’re watching Tottenham Hotspur or Colchester or Carlisle. Just keep supporting them. I can’t wait for the match, it makes the town better. They just have to play as good as they are. Up the County.”

Another fan who will be watching the game is 13-year-old Abdoulie Sisay from Bettws.

He said “Ben White is my favourite player.

“We will be watching at home tomorrow.”

Community service officers Joanne Madden and Chloe Rickard will also be watching.

Ms Madden said: “My son Jacob is mad about County. We will be watching the match while his dad will be there in Wembley.”

The football club announced yesterday that Sunway University of Malaysia will be continuing to support the club in the FA Cup by sponsoring the club’s shirt sleeve for the replay.

The students of the University have been showing their support for the club this week with their ‘Newport County AFC Boleh.’

