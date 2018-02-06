A FAMILY has spoken of their anger after Boots stopped delivering medication to an 83-year-old with dementia and heart failure due to drivers claiming they were bitten by the household's dogs.

Joan Avril Williams, of Crawshay Close, Llanfoist near Abergavenny, has had a package of medication delivered for around two years from Boots to treat her conditions of vascular dementia, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and heart failure.

However, the pharmacy chain is now refusing to deliver the medication after a delivery driver claimed the family's King Charles spaniel, Charlie, bit him.

Lesley Reynolds, Mrs Williams' daughter, said she witnessed the dog bark at the driver but flatly denied he was bitten.

She has asked the store for evidence about the incident.

Mrs Reynolds, who cares for her mother along with her husband, Tony, is also disabled and said it will be inconvenient to have to collect the medication from Boots in Abergavenny, as the pharmacy is said to have now proposed.

She said: "They have left a very difficult situation for us because there is only me and my husband caring for my mother and we are trying to run a business from home.

"It is just a mess.

"To say we are not delivering because of this is ridiculous.

"The dog has got no teeth. He is as soft as soap."

In an attempt to resolve the issue, Boots said they would deliver the medication via a taxi if the family kept the dog in the kitchen, Mrs Reynolds told the Argus.

Mrs Reynolds said they agreed to this, but that the medication was delivered once again by a Boots delivery driver.

A second complaint was subsequently made that a dog, this time the family's Labrador, Cocoa Pops, had bitten the delivery driver.

The family once again said this did not happen.

Mrs Reynolds said her mother has been left "really upset" by the incidents.

A spokeswoman for Boots UK said there was an incident where one of the dogs "attacked" a delivery driver.

The spokeswoman said: "At Boots UK, care for our patients is at the heart of what we do and we always try to find the best possible solutions for patients to access their prescription medicines with ease and convenience.

"We always take the safety and wellbeing of our colleagues very seriously, and as such have a long standing agreement with the patient where her prescription is available to be picked up by a carer from the nearby store."