A friend of mine is fond of the saying that the verb is stronger than the noun. They are quite right, and we should keep that in mind as politicians – actions speak louder than words. It is sometimes tempting to lionise politicians who engage only in powerful, alluring rhetoric. Principles and theories are important in politics, but they mean nothing if those values cannot make a practical difference to peoples’ lives.

That was certainly the theme as Labour Council Leaders from across England and Wales met in Nottingham over the weekend. With our budgets being cut for the eighth year in a row, we face the mounting pressure of how to deliver local services like schools, social care and neighbourhood services with less and less money. And yet council tax payers are understandably frustrated, expected to pay more to plug part of the gap left by Government cuts.

That is the grim reality of austerity. But those like me who oppose it still have to deal with its impacts as best as we can.

So to protect our communities, we have to consider cutting things we’d rather not, and make choices to which our preferred response would be ‘none of the above’. I often wonder whether some national politicians would last five minutes in our job! If any Ministers fancy taking the trip from Westminster for a sample of the reality of their decisions and their impact on people and services in Torfaen, my door is always open!

As council leaders, we know that it is the people who roll their sleeves up and focus on action and not just words who make the difference in our communities. The people working hard in our public services, or volunteering to run charities, help others or keep a look out for their neighbours.

Commissioners and other commentators all have a contribution to make in improving how services work. They are almost always well-meaning and passionate about the causes they raise. But they must remember that even if they are focused on a single issue or a specific service, those running public services have to work in the real world and hold competing demands on money in balance. Because if public servants doing their best in difficult circumstances to make a difference feel consistently denigrated, I struggle to see how that helps improve public services. Or perhaps the Government should appoint a Commissioners Commissioner to stick up for them against grumpy council leaders!